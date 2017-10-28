Four shootings in Centurion, Soweto and Midrand

Netcare 911 paramedics attended four shooting incidents in the Gauteng area on the 25th of October.

1) 18h38.

Paramedics were called to an armed security officer who had been shot and robbed. Reports from the scene allege that the victim was in his security vehicle on a sand road between the veld and the informal settlement section in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion. The thirty-three-year-old man had been shot several times and died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene. SAPS and Metro Police were at the scene to investigate the incident.

2) 21h32.

Paramedics were called to a shooting in Kiwi Crescent, in Protea Glen, Soweto. Reports from the scene allege that armed men entered the house and shot the thirty-eight-year-old male victim more than once. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene. Another occupant of the house was tied up but not injured during the incident. The SAPS and JMPD were at the scene to investigate.

3) 22h07.

Paramedics were called to a hostel in Klipspruit extension, Soweto. Reports from the scene allege that a man had been shot and removed from the scene prior to the arrival of the paramedics and police. The incident and preceding events still need to be investigated. Netcare 911 and another ambulance service were on scene and no patient was found. There was a strong SAPS presence

4) 23h35.

Paramedics were called to a shooting at an office park in Barbeque Downs, Midrand. Reports from the scene allege that the security officer saw some men inside the office complex and was shot when he approached them. The forty-seven-year-old man had been shot once in the lower body and was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic. Analgesic medication was administered to manage his pain, and once stabilized, he was transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to the hospital for further assessment and care. The SAPS and several private securities companies were at the scene.

