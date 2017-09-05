Four arrested for housebreaking, hijacked vehicle recovered

The habitual vigilance of the Randfontein Trio Reaction Team paid off on 4 September 2017, when members patrolling the R559 between Randfontein and Protea Glen, spotted and stopped a suspicious silver Volvo with four occupants leaving Randfontein.

On searching the vehicle and passengers, police found two flat screen televisions sets and various other items, including housebreaking instruments. The men in the vehicle were unable to give a reasonable explanation for their possession of the goods.

It was only later in the day that the same items were positively identified as belonging to a 27 year old complainant who had reported a burglary after discovering that his house had been broken into between 06:00 and 15:30 when he was not at home.

The silver Volvo was then also confirmed as hijacked in Silverton during August 2017.

The four male suspects whose ages range between 30 and 40 years, were linked to numerous other burglary cases in the Randfontein area.

They are expected to appear in the Randfontein Magistrate Court soon.

