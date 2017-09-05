Four arrested for housebreaking, hijacked vehicle recovered

0
Four arrested for housebreaking, hijacked vehicle recovered
Four arrested for housebreaking, hijacked vehicle recovered

The habitual vigilance of the Randfontein Trio Reaction Team paid off on 4 September 2017, when members patrolling the R559 between Randfontein and Protea Glen, spotted and stopped a suspicious silver Volvo with four occupants leaving Randfontein.

On searching the vehicle and passengers, police found two flat screen televisions sets and various other items, including housebreaking instruments. The men in the vehicle were unable to give a reasonable explanation for their possession of the goods.

It was only later in the day that the same items were positively identified as belonging to a 27 year old complainant who had reported a burglary after discovering that his house had been broken into between 06:00 and 15:30 when he was not at home.

The silver Volvo was then also confirmed as hijacked in Silverton during August 2017.

The four male suspects whose ages range between 30 and 40 years, were linked to numerous other burglary cases in the Randfontein area.

They are expected to appear in the Randfontein Magistrate Court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 New modus operandi for hijacking Cullinan South African Police Service has warned members of the public to be on alert of a new carjacking modus operandi. In several reported compl...
Violent double murderer arrested, Rietgat A 25 year old man was arrested by the Rietgat SAPS in the early hours of 3 September 2017, after he returned to the crime scene under false pretenses....
Security officer shot and killed in his car in Leo... At approximately 19h45 on Monday evening 04 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting in the car park area of a shopping centre i...
Five arrested drawing money with 46 SASSA cards, R... A continuing end of the month dawn raid by police and South African Social Security Agency officials on people involved in fraudulent activities using...