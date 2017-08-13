Four arrested for house robbery with hijacked vehicle

Four suspects were arrested on the afternoon of 12 August 2017, at around 14:30 in Temba Rockville section.

The suspects were found by the police who were following a tracker vehicle to a certain house where hijacked vehicle was hidden.

A charcoal Audi Q5 was allegedly taken during house robbery at Linden in Johannesburg on the night of 11 August 2017.

The suspects were found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and a car jamming device.

