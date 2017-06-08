Former presenter of 50/50 shot and killed in robbery

Front National is shocked to hear about the death of another well-known South African in a crime-related incident.

The old-time presenter of the Nature Journal Program, 50/50, Johann Botha, was shot dead last night during a robbery in Johannesburg. Botha was the presenter of the “Nagmusiek” program on Pretoria FM and also regularly contributed to MNet’s actuality program “Carte Blanche.”

No further details are available at this time.

Front National expresses their sympathy to Johann’s family, friends, and colleagues.

This incident once again emphasizes that the political and social chaos in the country that is drifting into a state of total anarchy. It just can not continue!

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

