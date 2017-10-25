Foiled armed robbery, one suspect arrested, Evaton Mall

Foiled armed robbery, one suspect arrested, Evaton Mall

Gauteng police who were a step ahead of criminals prevented an armed robbery that would have taken place at Evaton Mall on Tuesday, 24 October 2017.

Police received information about a group of men that were planning to rob the Evaton Mall. A multi disciplinary team consisting of different units from SAPS was immediately activated to intercept the criminals.

Through thorough observation by the police, four suspicious males were spotted at the mall and the police approached them. Upon seeing the police, the suspects fled and police gave chase. One suspect was apprehended and police found unlicensed firearm and ammunitions at his place of residence.

The other suspects are still at large and police have launched a manhunt.

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested and two firearms seized after the suspects allegedly committed armed robbery in Randfontein, West Rand, on Monday 23 October 2017. Soon after the robbery was reported, police assembled a dedicated team to trace the suspects. Within 12 hours, two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms confiscated.

Police would like to thank the community who played a major role in the arrests of the suspects and promise to intensity police visibility at the Malls and Shopping Centers in Gauteng during the festive season.

The arrested suspects will be appearing at Magistrate’s Court in due course.

