Five suspects arrested following an armed house robbery

Five suspects were arrested on 1 June 2017 in the Hammanskraal area, following an armed house robbery of a SAPS member. The stolen firearm was also recovered.

The station commander of Temba SAPS, Brigadier Page Dibetle, applauded the police for sending a massage to criminals that they can run but cannot hide from the police.

The suspects will appear at Moretele Magistrate Court on Monday, 5 June 2017.

