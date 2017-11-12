Five life sentences for Gauteng’s serial rapist

Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has hailed the sentencing and conviction of serial rapist, Charles Mthetwa on Friday as a victory in the fight against Gender-based violence.

“We are convinced that the diligent work by members of our component specialising in cases related to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), will go a long way in making sure that perpetrators of such offenses deservedly face the full might of the law,” said De Lange.

On Friday, the Gauteng North High Court sentenced Mthethwa, who had been terrorising the communities of Olifantsfontein, Ivory Park and Erasmia between 2013 and 2015, to an effective five life sentences and a 100 years behind bars for crimes that include assault, rape, robbery, kidnapping and murder.

The sentence comes as the South African Police Service (SAPS) has taken it upon themselves to prioritise the investigation of cases against women and children, in line with Minister Fikile Mbalula’s Six Point Action Plan on Gender-based Violence.

The Minister’s plan includes the sensitive treatment of victims, assistance in a private room setting, victim referral for medical examination, investigation by the FCS or detective with relevant training, referral to support services such as psychological and legal aid and providing victims with feedback on progress of their cases.

With the Safer Festive Season operations underway and the upcoming 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, Lieutenant General De Lange urged members of the Public to continue to work closely with the police. De Lange called on South Africans to report crime, follow and adhere to safety tips issued by the SAPS over and beyond this Festive Season Campaign. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News