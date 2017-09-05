Five arrested drawing money with 46 SASSA cards, Randfontein

Five arrested drawing money with 46 SASSA cards, Randfontein. Photo: SAPS
A continuing end of the month dawn raid by police and South African Social Security Agency officials on people involved in fraudulent activities using SASSA cards resulted in the recovery of 46 cards, R29 000 in cash and several identity documents in Randfontein on the morning of 1 September 2017.

Five suspects aged between 45 and 58 were arrested and will face several charges including fraud, theft and contravention of the National Credit Act when they appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court.

Police were acting on information and observed several ATMs at the Village Square in Randfontein.

The suspects were confronted while they were withdrawing money from ATM machines belonging to several banks. On searching the suspects, police seize SASSA cards that had been registered to various people. Files containing pin numbers of people suspected to have borrowed money from the suspects were also confiscated.

It is an offence in terms of the Social Assistance Act and National Credit Act for any person to use card on behalf of another person. Card holders are also committing an offence by allowing other people to have access to their cards.

Further investigations are continuing and the card holders are likely to face prosecution.

