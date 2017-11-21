Fire truck contracts canceled

The city of Johannesburg has canceled an R161 million contract intended to provide fire trucks to the city.

The contract was awarded, but falsified documentation was used during the tender procedure.

The contractor who would provide the 29 fire trucks is currently under business rescue, which means that they are bankrupt.

New tenders will now be requested, but the city’s emergency services are out of date because of the current fire trucks being outdated and almost no longer serviceable.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

