Fatal shooting of Flying Squad member, Soweto West

Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects driving a silver Mercedes Benz with tinted windows, following an incident on 24 September 2017, just after midday, where suspects shot at a Flying Squad vehicle in Soweto West, killing a police member.

Sadly, this attack comes just three weeks after the nation commemorated those members that had been killed in the line of duty in the past year.

The deceased 36 year old Constable and two colleagues who were on routine crime prevention duty had stopped at the Engen filling station in Mofolo South when they spotted the suspicious vehicle and followed it up to Elias Motswaledi Road.

The suspects suddenly opened fire at the police vehicle and the Constable who was driving, was shot in the upper body. A 14 year old passer by was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police member was declared dead on the scene.

The vehicle’s registration number WKR935GP has since been confirmed by police as bogus.

As one of South African Police Service’s specialized units expected to provide a quick response to priority, serious and violent crimes in an attempt to apprehend suspects and to limit possible further danger to victims, it becomes incongruous when those members who prioritize the safety and security of the residents of the country fall prey to senseless and audacious criminals who continue to undermine the efforts of the Law Enforcement fraternity.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the Constable and his colleagues during this difficult time in their lives. Whether on- or off-duty, the death of one member is one too many. Such acts will continue to be condemned as they rob the country of members who have taken it upon themselves to serve and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa,” said the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange.

Community members who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist the police in apprehending the suspects, are encouraged to come forward and report to the police by calling the Crime Stop tip-off line 08600 10111 or reporting to the nearest police station.

