False plea for help lands man in hot water, Sunnyside

A man who walked into Sunnyside police station on the evening of 11 September 2017, and pleaded with the police to help him to recover his “stolen laptop,” is in hot water after it was discovered that he had allegedly opened a false case of robbery with the intent of initiating a false insurance claim.

Persons who intend to open false cases should begin to think twice.

In fact, misleading the police with false information is equivalent to wasting the resources of our community because the police are a resource.

