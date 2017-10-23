False certificates, doctors and licenses

Six medical doctors were arrested in Johannesburg in connection with medical certificates issued to vehicle drivers who were unable to drive a vehicle.

Two unlicensed radiologists were also captured.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation estimates that more than 32 000 public driving permits have been issued under suspicious circumstances.

Some of the people arrested were Nigerian citizens, and medical experts say that Johannesburg and Pretoria CBDs are swarming with unqualified Nigerian doctors who act as abortion “specialists.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News