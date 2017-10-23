False certificates, doctors and licenses

Die Vryburger

0
False certificates, doctors and licenses - Image - Die Vryburger

Six medical doctors were arrested in Johannesburg in connection with medical certificates issued to vehicle drivers who were unable to drive a vehicle.

Two unlicensed radiologists were also captured.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation estimates that more than 32 000 public driving permits have been issued under suspicious circumstances.

Some of the people arrested were Nigerian citizens, and medical experts say that Johannesburg and Pretoria CBDs are swarming with unqualified Nigerian doctors who act as abortion “specialists.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Wits university now Red The pinkest university of South Africa has now become what liberalists have been working for over the years. The red EFF has won 12 of the 15 seats...
Gauteng education department in financial crisis The Gauteng education department is in a financial crisis. Due to this fact, only matriculants will receive tablets in 2018. It costs the depart...
Man critical after Krugersdorp robbery On Thursday afternoon 19 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a block of flats in Krugersdorp. Reports from the scene al...
Man shot and robbed after car broke down – R... At approximately 20h00 on Friday evening 20 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on the N4 direction Rustenburg before the Ros...