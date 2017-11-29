Fake license discs fraudster denied bail, Benoni

The Benoni Magistrate Court denied bail to an alleged fraudster on Monday, 27 November 2017, for issuing fake license discs to the public without valid documentation.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit conducted an entrapment operation and arrested Stephen Chukwudi Uzor (34) on Friday in Benoni where he operated his business.

It is alleged that Uzor created and issued license discs to the public with unroadworthy vehicles for a payment of R450.

Hawks officials searched and seized three laptops, other paraphernalia and license disc papers which were allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

Uzor is remanded in custody facing charges of fraud and contravention of Section 68(3) of the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996 and he will appear on Thursday 30 November 2017, for a formal bail application.

