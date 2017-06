Cullinan Crime Prevention Unit has arrested a 44-year-old male suspect for alleged rape and murder case, on Tuesday, 30 May 2017 at about 20:40, at Zithobeni in Bronkhorstspruit.

The suspect has been sought by the police after he allegedly raped and murdered an eleven year old girl at Refilwe Township in Cullinan on the 22nd of May 2017.

