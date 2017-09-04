Eleven City of Johannesburg officials suspended

Eleven City of Johannesburg officials suspended

Eleven officials from Johannesburg City were suspended after embezzling more than R2,5 million.

They will now face charges of fraud, theft, and corruption.

Meanwhile, the mayor, Herman Mashaba, is still working on the cleanup action of hijacked buildings illegally occupied by illegal residents. On Friday, 29 people were arrested when the buildings were emptied. The arrested people were searched by the police, and in some cases, they also found illegal weapons.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

