Eldorado Park also ungovernable through riots

The DA-controlled council of Johannesburg was facing one of their toughest tests when violence broke out in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park yesterday.

Some residents accused the DA of telling them lies, and that the residents did not get homes or land.

As demonstrators protested, the roads were blocked with stones and burning tires. The police were also thrown with stones, which resulted in the police using shock grenades and rubber bullets on protesters. Several stores, including Shoprite Checkers and Spar, have been looted.

Apparently, there were problems with the police’s discipline, as several people who were far away from the riots and had nothing to do with the demonstrations were also shot by the police.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

