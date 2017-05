Cosatu has also joined the choir saying that all the debts of motorists around the E-Toll system should be written off.

According to Cosatu, public roads must be funded by local government and not by “underhanded” methods such as the E-Toll system.

In a statement, Wayne Duvenhage of Outa said that no motorist has been convicted for non-payment of E-Toll accounts and it shows that the system is doomed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

