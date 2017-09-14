E-toll instruments not certified as required by law

Virtually two years after the FF Plus first started with the fact that Sanral, did not have its e-toll measuring instruments certified as required by the Law Metrology Act 9 of 2014, it is still not done, said Adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus.

According to Adv. Alberts, the head of the National Regulator on Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), raised the question when Adv. Alberts confirmed the feedback on the body’s annual report to the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade and industry.

The NRCS has already confirmed in writing to the FF Plus in November 2015 that the instruments have not been certified.

Adv. Alberts asked the person concerned whether the NRCS had already established standards and specifications for the e-toll system as required by the Legal Metrology Act, and if so, whether the e-toll system complied with it.

“He replied that there are no standards for the e-toll system yet and that it needs to be developed.”

“The answer is amazing because it means that the e-toll system, in addition to all other illegal aspects as outlined by OUTA, is technically not justifiable in terms of the Legal Metrology Act and that Sanral cannot prove that any account issued by them is correct and if evidence can serve in a court.

“Now that Sanral is uncertain about the sustainability of the system, the time is ripe for the government to finally abolish the e-toll system and to implement a temporary fuel levy for upgrading Gauteng’s roads,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

