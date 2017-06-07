E-toll accounts are ignored

About 70% of e-toll bills sent to motorists in the Gauteng area are ignored and remain unpaid.

Only 0.5 billion bills of the total of 1.8 billion bills sent out in the last 24 months have been paid.

Apparently, this situation has plunged SANRAL into a severe crisis, to such an extent that they at this moment, cannot even tell or calculate what the total outstanding amount of registered and non-registered e-toll users SANRAL debt stands at.

Only non-registered users’ debt is known and already at March last year stood at R7,2.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

