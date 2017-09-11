Drug dealers amongst more than 1400 people arrested

Drug dealers are amongst more than 1400 people arrested in Gauteng over the weekend of 9 and 10 September 2017.

Gauteng police are concerned about the crime that emanates from drugs, alcohol and other substance abuse.

People are being murdered and robbed while they come from liquor outlets, mostly late at night or early hours of the morning. To curb this kind of behavior, Gauteng police conducted operations that were focusing on illegal liquor outlets and drug dealers or abusers.

These intelligence driven operations bared positive results as several people were put behind bars for dealing in drugs, selling liquor without license and carrying dangerous weapons.

Two suspects, a female aged 30 and a male aged 34, were arrested in Boksburg over the weekend after they were found with drugs to the estimated value of R124 000.

Police went on to arrest a 32-year-old suspect in Reiger Park for dealing in drugs. In both incidents police acted on information received from the community and acted promptly.

In Tshwane, police arrested a 22 year old man after he was found with dagga to the estimated street value of R305 000. Police were conducting routine patrol duties when they spotted the suspicious looking vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and searched which resulted to the discovery of big plastic bags full of dagga.

A 51 year old woman was arrested in Vanderbijlpark for alleged possession of drugs worth approximately R100 000. Police responded to a tip off that there was a woman who was about to board a bus to Bloemfontein. The woman that matched the description given was spotted, upon searching the woman police found a bag full of drugs.

Over and above the focus on drugs and other illegal substances, police also arrested more than 1400 people in Gauteng for various crimes.

In Tshwane police arrested about 980 suspects for crime ranging from assault, hijacking, malicious damage to property, fraud, business robbery and drinking while under the influence of alcohol.

More than 286 people were arrested in Johannesburg after they committed crime such as murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, robbery, rape, assault and fraud.

In Ekurhuleni, more than 170 suspects were put behind bars for committing various crime that include robbery, possession of house breaking implements, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property and drunk and driving offences.

The arrested suspects will appear at different Magistrate’s Courts in the province from 11 September 2017.

The police would like to thank the community that continue to join in the fight against crime. It is through this collaborative effort that the level of crime can be reduced.

South Africa Today – South Africa News