Diepsloot residents do not trust police

Even specific black communities apparently lost their confidence in the police’s ability to wipe out crime.

Residents of Diepsloot near Johannesburg have just settled with some criminals.

Six men accused of being part of a group of criminals who terrorize the area and who were caught in possession of stolen goods have been summarily tried and convicted by the community.

The angry community first killed the men and then set them on fire.

It is not the first time that Diepsloot residents have taken the law into their own hands. Several other incidents have occurred in the past.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

