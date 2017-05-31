Dead Eskom worker found after ten days at work

A female employee of Eskom was found dead after about ten days at a substation in Springs.

There is now an argument on whether she died in her office or in a storeroom.

Thembisile Yende was apparently reported missing about two weeks ago, but no-one actually thought about searching her workplace.

On television, however, she was seen entering the building, but the cameras apparently stopped working shortly after that. It is not certain if a power failure could be responsible.

The reason for her death is still being investigated, but it seems she has taken her own life.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News