DA led Tswane tackles corruption head on

True to the promise of stopping corruption and delivering better services for all the residents of the City of Tshwane, Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga has seconded two special investigators to deal exclusively with corruption cases that require prioritization.

The investigators will now be based within the Executive Mayor’s Office and will deal with high level corruption cases as seen in events such as the shoe-polish contract exposé and the City Hall and Mayoral Mansion dubious upgrades.

The new appointments complement the existing Forensic Services Division which already deals with corruption and fraud cases involving the City and city officials including cases reported by members of the public, regardless of the magnitude of the reported case.

“As a caring city, we have resolved to do all that we can to root out corruption where ever we govern; this to ensure that our communities are not robbed of quality services and standard of living by thieves masquerading as public servants. The move to add the two skilled special investigators ought to be celebrated as it allows for more transparency and will bolster our efforts to ultimately stop corruption.

This addition to the Office of the Executive Mayor will also go a long way to give effect to our commitment to stabilizing the city and its finances to ensure that all public funds in the city are used for the betterment of the lives of our VIPs which are the residents of Tshwane and not to line the pockets of the few.” said Msimanga.

“On behalf of the City, I wish to congratulate them on their appointment within the mayor’s office and trust that with this new liaison, we will stop corruption by exposing and bringing to book those found to be contravening the rule of law by continuously investigating and evaluating deals where taxpayers’ monies are used. This DA-led government is committed to transparent and accountable governance and have zero tolerance for corruption.” added Msimanga.

South Africa Today – South Africa News