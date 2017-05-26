DA gravy train on track in South Africa

The DA also seems not to be insensitive about running with the gravy train.

It became apparent in Johannesburg, where the DA was in charge and appointed Herman Mashaba as mayor.

After opposition parties sniffed out a matter and made it public, Mashaba was forced to reverse a decision.

Mashaba awarded his chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, an increase of 38% or R500 000 in his first month of appointment.

He recalled the increase after it came into the light.

