Crystal meth bust at OR Tambo Airport

Crystal meth worth an estimated at R4 530 000 was intercepted at OR Tambo International airport on Wednesday, said the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The bust was made by SARS Customs officials who intercepted a passenger from Lagos, Nigeria, arriving from Ethiopia carrying 15.1kg of crystal/ephedrine meth.

“The passenger was intercepted with two pieces of check-in luggage that were searched to reveal a whitish rough substance that was concealed at the bottom. A drug test for crystal/ephedrine meth was conducted which tested positive,” said the revenue service.

The passenger was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

The successful operation was a result of a joint collaboration involving SARS, SAPS and officials of the Airport Company of South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za

