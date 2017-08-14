Computers stolen at Competition Commission

Two laptops were stolen from the office of the Competition Commission in Pretoria.

This is a continuation of the series of thefts at government institutions.

The theft apparently occurred in broad daylight, and the computers contained information about cartel operations.

This raises the question of who is responsible for the thefts and who will benefit from the “destruction” of information on the computers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

