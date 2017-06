The security costs of a health clinic in Lenasia West’s amounts to R6 million a year, or R500 000 per month.

Despite this, an 18-year-old woman was raped in one of the toilets, and the offender got away, even though there was “security.”

It is uncertain who is responsible for the security and whether it is outsourced to a black empowerment accreditation contract.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

