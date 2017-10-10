City power managers arrested for R143 million tender fraud

City power managers arrested for R143 million tender fraud

Two City Power project coordinating managers, Maeto Isaac Thoka (43), and Mpfarisini Godfrey Mulaudzi (40), appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on October 9 2017 after being arrested on the same day for alleged fraud and corruption.

Investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Unit uncovered a tender fraud, where the pair allegedly conspired with an Engineering entity (Setheo Engineering) which was awarded a tender valued at over R143 million by City Power to upgrade a substation in Eldorado Park.

Directors of the said engineering company, Tinashe Mongwana (40), and Precious Ncube (43), allegedly submitted fraudulent work completion certificate for payment of part of work allegedly done on the site.

The project managers, Thoka and Mulaudzi then authorized the payment of just over R66 – million despite the fact that work wasn’t done on site.

All four are out on bail with strict conditions and are expected back in court on 16 October 2017.

