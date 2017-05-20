Church street bombing commemoration

A wreath laying ceremony will take place once again at the Poynton Building in Church Street, Pretoria.

This is the place where a powerful bomb exploded on May 20, 1983, and led to the death and injury of many people.

The bomb was part of the ANC’s “struggle” and was one of the reasons why this movement was then banned as a terrorist organization.

Nelson Mandela indicated from prison that he gave his support for the bomb explosion planning.

The National Conservative Party (NCP) established a memorial stone in 2016 and wants to make the wreath laying ceremony an annual event.

The leader of NPP, Mr. Willie Cloete invited members of the public to attend the proceedings on Saturday 20 May at 09:00 in Church Street, Pretoria.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

