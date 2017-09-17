Chop shop, parts worth millions linked to robberies

Members of the National Trio Crime Task Team comprising of various disciplines of the SAPS arrested four suspects and recovered vehicles and vehicle parts worth millions.

During an intelligence driven operation, the team went to a house surrounded by high walls in Ledwaba Street in Mamelodi.

On the premises were three vehicles of which one was an Opel Corsa Lite that tested positive as stolen at Villieria earlier this year.

The premises were searched further and a room filled with several car parts was found. Majority of the parts were identified as Mercedes components belonging to vehicles that were either reported stolen or hijacked.

A total of 30 engines, side doors, bonnets, and boot-doors, etc. worth millions belonging to various brands of vehicle were confiscated on these premises.

Police arrested the four suspects aged between 20 and 45.

They will appear in the Mamelodi Magistrates’ court on charges of suspected stolen motor vehicles on Monday, 18 September 2017. More arrests can be expected.

