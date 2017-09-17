Chop shop, parts worth millions linked to robberies

0
Chop shop, parts worth millions linked to aggravated robberies. Photo :SAPS
Chop shop, parts worth millions linked to aggravated robberies. Photo :SAPS

Members of the National Trio Crime Task Team comprising of various disciplines of the SAPS arrested four suspects and recovered vehicles and vehicle parts worth millions.

During an intelligence driven operation, the team went to a house surrounded by high walls in Ledwaba Street in Mamelodi.

On the premises were three vehicles of which one was an Opel Corsa Lite that tested positive as stolen at Villieria earlier this year.

The premises were searched further and a room filled with several car parts was found. Majority of the parts were identified as Mercedes components belonging to vehicles that were either reported stolen or hijacked.

A total of 30 engines, side doors, bonnets, and boot-doors, etc. worth millions belonging to various brands of vehicle were confiscated on these premises.

Police arrested the four suspects aged between 20 and 45.

They will appear in the Mamelodi Magistrates’ court on charges of suspected stolen motor vehicles on Monday, 18 September 2017. More arrests can be expected.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 K9 unit sniff out R3 million of dagga in transport... Members attached to the Westrand Trio Task team and K9 Unit, in cooperation with Randfontein Detectives, arrested a 47 year old male in possession of ...
Taxi war in Pretoria The feud between rental car drivers and metered rental cars, also known as Uber rental cars, have led to three brand new rental cars in Pretoria being...
2 murdered and 2 severely assaulted, Laudium crick... A murder scene was discovered by a community member at the Main Cricket Stadium, 19th Ave Laudium. The person who made the discovery, usually play...
Man arrested after girl (15) raped, Ennerdale Police arrested a suspect within 24 hours of a rape incident on 11 September 2017 at Ennerdale, Extension. It is alleged that a 15 year old girl m...