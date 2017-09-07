Celebrate with Zapper at the Groves and Vineyards Festival

After three painfully long months, Winter has finally flown the coop. Now that warm weather is settling in, what better way to celebrate the change of the season than outdoors at the Groves and Vineyards Festival – Summer Edition!

Back for an encore performance over the weekend of 9-10 September at Casalinga Ristorante in Johannesburg, the follow-up festival is gearing up to be even bigger than the one held earlier this May.

South African music royalty The Parlotones, Locnville, Mi Casa, Jesse Clegg and more will all take to the stage for a series of electric performances that you’ve come to expect from a Groves and Vineyards Festival.

As in previous years, visitor palates will be spoilt for choice with the most scrumptious cuisine and thirst-quenching beverages from over 80 exhibitors, from 27 top wine estates, artisan food stalls and pop-up craft beer stands.

With all the sampling to be done, the folks at Zapper, the rewarding way to pay with your smartphone have stepped in to ensure that you never have to worry about running out of cash.

Many of the vendors will be accepting payments with Zapper for complete payment convenience. Simply scan their QR codes with the Zapper app when you’re ready to pay, enter the amount and confirm. It’s safe, secure and frees up a hand so that you can eat, drink and first pump without interruption. No sifting through a wallet to find the correct change or card anymore.

Representatives from Zapper will also be at the festival hosting voucher competitions for attendees who have successfully downloaded and used the app. These can be used to knock a few bucks off a meal or round of drinks, so that you can party for way less than expected!

All traders who are interested in signing their business up with Zapper can also visit the stand and receive a starter pack that will allow them to accept mobile payments fast.

Zapper is currently available for free download from the app stores on Windows, Android and Apple smartphones.