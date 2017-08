Ten robbers used explosives to blow open the safe of cash in transit vehicle in Benoni and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident occurred on the Main Reef Road.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the suspects escaped in a Mercedes and BMW.

The question that needs to be answered is where were the guards, who were armed, and how nobody was injured?

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News