Cash In Transit robbery, G4s truck shot off the road, Bosplaas

A Cash In Transit robbery occurred in Makapanstad Road around Bosplaas area at about 17:10 on 17 October 2017.

The driver of Group four Cash Service G4s noticed a silver grey Mercedes Benz shooting at their truck tyres while overtaking the G4s truck and the G4s truck lost control after three tyres burst.

The driver stopped and a silver grey Audi stopped and continued shooting at the truck window with rifles.

The suspects forcefully opened the driver’s door and he surrendered as there were more than ten suspects armed with rifles.

The suspects fled with the armored vehicle and used explosives to gain access to the cash.

The suspects fled in the direction of Makapanstad. No injuries were sustained.

