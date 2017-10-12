Cash in transit robber arrested in vehicle with blue light, siren

Police have arrested a suspect in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle fitted with blue lights and siren on 10 October 2017, in Johannesburg CBD.

Police were busy with their routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious silver grey Mercedes Benz flashing the blue lights and they approached it, upon the search it was discovered that the registration for the vehicle was false.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was wanted for the cash in transit robbery case in Kwa-Zulu Natal province last year.

A 42 year old suspect will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the National Traffic Act. He will then be taken back to KZN for the cash in transit robbery case.

With the festive season fast approaching, police in Gauteng are all the more encouraged to continue with operations aimed at thwarting attempts by criminals to make communities live in constant fear. The safety and security of the community remains a number one priority for the police in the Province.

