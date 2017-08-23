Car cut in half during serious crash in Bronkhorstspruit

At approximately 16h45 on Monday afternoon 21 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a very serious collision on the R25 near to the R515 between Bronkhorstspruit and Bupsfontein.

Reports from the scene indicate that two vehicles were involved in the collision. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and the Provincial Ambulance Service attended to three injured people at the scene. Two had sustained moderate injuries while the third had sustained more serious injuries and was attended to by the Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic. The 20-year-old female patient was administered analgesic medication to manage her pain.

All the patients were stabilized at the scene before being transported by ambulances to the hospital for further assessment and care.

The Fire Department and police also attended the incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News