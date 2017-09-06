Cable thieves usually not convicted

In a statement, Johannesburg City Power said that only 7% of approximately 143 people were caught for cable theft and found guilty in 2016.

The reason for the poor “prosecution” is not given.

The city is in the process of replacing copper cables with aluminum cables which will hopefully help to reduce cable theft.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in connection with the weekend’s cable theft that left parts of the city without power on Sunday. Copper cables were stolen from underground tunnels and infrastructure set on fire. Two scrap yard dealers in Langlaagte were also arrested after the copper cable was found in their possession.

