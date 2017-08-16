Business robbery spree halted with swift arrests

Police in Gauteng continue to spare no effort in the strife to bring down the levels of trio crimes, being business robberies, house robberies and hijackings.

Following a business robbery on Sunday, 13 August 2017 that occurred at Telkom, Wonderpark Mall, a multi disciplinary intelligence driven operation complemented by a thorough investigation, led to the swift arrest of three male suspects whose ages range between 29 and 43.

The three were apprehended on Monday, 14 August 2017 and have been charged respectively for possession of hijacked motor vehicle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime, unlicensed firearms, live ammunition, suspected stolen goods including cellphones, and a jamming device also suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime.

The Police will investigate further to establish whether or not the trio can be linked to any other crimes in the Province.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has commended the seamless work by the team considering that the criminals continue to not only undermine the work of the police, but also the Constitutionally guaranteed safety and security of the inhabitants of Gauteng Province.

Members of the community are encouraged to continue to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime by contacting the South African Police Service through the Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211, or alternatively contact the nearest police station.

