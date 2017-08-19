Bogus doctors arrested by RTMC and Hawks

The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit attached to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has conducted raids on the premises used by bogus doctors in Ekurhuleni to issue medical certificates to drivers seeking to apply for professional driver’s permits.

The unit was assisted by the Health Professions Council of South Africa, the Medicines Control Council, Medscheme and the Hawks in conducting the raids under Operation Recall.

Four foreign nationals, including a local doctor whose practice number is used to conduct the alleged fraudulent business, were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate court to face charges of impersonating a doctor and practising medicine unlawfully.

Investigations have so far showed that the bogus practitioners generated up to R8000 a day by issuing medical certificates and certifying unfit drivers to obtain PDPs.

The certificates are allegedly issued without subjecting patients to any medical examination.

Medically unfit drivers with poor eye sight and uncontrolled diabetes among other ailment are unleashed onto our roads through these kinds of practices.

South Africa experience a high number of accidents that can be attributed to driver unfitness.

Meanwhile the Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks arrested a vehicle examiner from Waltloo testing station and a civilian for soliciting a R5000 bribe.

It is alleged that a Tshwane Traffic Officer stopped a truck near Kgosi Mampuru Prison on Thursday and claimed that the vehicle was un-roadworthy.

He allegedly demanded a bribe from the driver. The driver offered R50.00 but the officer allegedly refused the offer and instructed the driver to contact the owner. He demanded R5000.00 from the owner but the owner resisted and reported the matter to the anti-corruption unit.

The Hawks and the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the two this morning on charges of fraud and corruption. The suspects will appear before court soon for bail application.

South Africa Today – South Africa News