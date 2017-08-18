Blue light brigade chaos

Chaos arose when the infamous blue light convoy vehicles were involved in an accident on the M1 in Johannesburg.

The convoy was on its way to pick up a government official when a reckless minibus taxi driver apparently switched lanes causing the front convoy vehicle to slam on brakes.

It is not known at what speed the vehicle traveled but as usual, can be assumed that it raced well above the permitted speed limit.

This is the umpteenth accident caused by the notorious blue light brigade.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

