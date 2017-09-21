Baby found dumped on rubbish pile in Zandspruit

Arrive Alive

0
Netcare
Baby found dumped in Zandspruit. Photo : Arrive Alive

At approximately 12h48 on Wednesday 20 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a baby had been found dumped on a pile of building rubble near a sand road in the Zandspruit informal settlement in the Honeydew area.

The baby was still attached to its umbilical cord and appeared to be a full term delivery. Tragically there were no signs of life and the little girl had died at an unknown time. She was attended to by a Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic and documentation pertaining to death was handed over to authorities at the scene.

The SAPS and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department were also at the scene and are investigating the incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

