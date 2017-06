Attempted armed hijacking of Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters, on 7 June 2017 near Hyde Park Corner Shopping Mall, Johannesburg.

Nel-Pieters was unharmed in the incident.

The personal belongings of Nel-Pieters were taken, but the suspects fled without taking her car.

The Police attended to the crime scene and conducted interviews and scene investigations.

