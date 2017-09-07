Armed business robbery suspect arrested, Putfontein

Police attended to a complaint of a business robbery taking place at a house used for business.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police found members of the community apprehended a male suspect in possession of a firearm. Three other suspects managed to escape.

Police immediately arrested a 48 year old male suspect with severe head injuries sustained from vigilantism.

The suspect was taken to hospital for medical observation while being under police guard. A search for the other three suspects continues.

A case of business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened at Putfontein SAPS.

