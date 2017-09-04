Approximately 50 pistols stolen in business burglary

Employees of a business specializing in farming materials made a shocking discovery on the morning of 4 September 2017.

On arrival at the business premises it was found that unknown suspects gained access to the business. The premises houses a gun dealership as well and then it was found that a safe was accessed.

Approximately 50 firearms (pistols) are currently missing. The suspects also ransacked the shop and clothing and other equipment are also missing.

The Westrand Trio Taskteam and other specialized units are still on the scene to process evidence.

Brigadier Manamela, Randfontein Station Commander urges any person who might shed light on the burglary or the stolen firearms to urgently call the Trio Task team on 079 496 6288. Information may be provided anonymously.

