Another suspect in 'follow home' cases nabbed, ORTIA

During this past weekend the team set up to deal with crimes in and around the OR Tambo International Airport arrested another suspect, bringing the total number of suspects facing prosecution with regards to people allegedly being followed from the airport and robbed to five.

The arrest of these suspects is considered to be extremely significant to the efforts of the joint law enforcement effort to decisively deal with the scourge of aggravated robberies, not only in relation to ORTIA only, but nationally as well.

The arrest and continuing prosecution of these five suspects should also serve as a reminder to potential criminals that, with the measures that are being implemented currently, it is only a matter of time before they are detected and brought to book.

