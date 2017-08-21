Another bridge may fall

Barely after a pedestrian bridge on the N3 collapsed, it seems that another bridge is on borrowed time and at any time may fall too.

The pedestrian bridge at Vereeniging Road near the Angus station in Alberton has visible structural problems. Pedestrians hesitate to use the bridge. Cracks are clearly visible.

The Ekhuruleni City Council said they are aware of the cracks caused by a truck that was stuck under the bridge about 10 years ago that caused damaged the concrete. Repair work was done, and engineers declared it safe at that stage.

Nevertheless, they will appoint a specialist to inspect the bridge and come up with solutions – if the bridge is still standing by that time.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

