Another ANC ‘comrade’ falls

The mayor of Emfuleni, Simon Mofokeng, who was untouchable, is fighting for his political life.

After surviving many scandals, it seems that he stumbled after placing a semi-naked picture of a 14-year-old girl, with whom he has a “relationship,” on social media.

As a result, he has been placed on special leave with full pay and must appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on November 28 to hear a protection order against him.

The order was requested to prevent him from contacting the girl.

He is regarded to be one of Gauteng’s ANC chairman, Paul Mashatile,’s staunch supporters.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

