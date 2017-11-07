Another ANC ‘comrade’ falls

Die Vryburger

0
Simon Mofokeng - Image - Die Vryburger

The mayor of Emfuleni, Simon Mofokeng, who was untouchable, is fighting for his political life.

After surviving many scandals, it seems that he stumbled after placing a semi-naked picture of a 14-year-old girl, with whom he has a “relationship,” on social media.

As a result, he has been placed on special leave with full pay and must appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on November 28 to hear a protection order against him.

The order was requested to prevent him from contacting the girl.

He is regarded to be one of Gauteng’s ANC chairman, Paul Mashatile,’s staunch supporters.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Woman dead, man injured in Carletonville shooting A woman was killed and a man critically injured late last night after a shooting incident outside a residence in the Blyvoor informal settlement outsi...
Another tourist robbery at OR Tambo International ... Despite the assurance from the government's police minister for additional security at airports, tourists were robbed of more than R27 000, shortly af...
K9 unit nabs 2 with illegal firearms, Carletonvill... on 3 November 2017, at approximately 12:00, members of Carletonville K9 Unit arrested two suspects with 2 firearms at Blyvooruitzig in Carletonville. ...
Foiled armed robbery, 2 arrested after shootout, E... Two suspects were arrested at Eden Park today for possession of vehicles that were allegedly hijacked, for attempted murder, for possession of unlicen...