ANC honors bomb planter

The ANC still romanticizes its struggle terrorists who are blamed for planting bombs.

Over the weekend, a member of the ANC National Executive Committee, Thabang Makwetla, held a memorial service for such a terrorist George Ramadzuli.

Ramadzuli became the victim of his own terrorism when he wanted to plant a bomb at the Delmas Magistrate’s Court in 1984, and the explosive device literally exploded in his own face.

That despicable act of terrorism is still commemorated by the ANC as a heroic deed, but if a white refers to colonialism or apartheid, it is considered a crime against humanity.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

