8 city of Johannesburg employees nabbed for fraud and theft

Eight employees of the City of Johannesburg and one other suspect have been arrested by the Hawks Commercial Crimes unit members in Gauteng for theft and fraud on the morning of 25 August 2017.

The suspects allegedly created fraudulent letters demanding outstanding refunds from the City of Johannesburg.

The letters were created on law firms letterheads and were made to look like they were sent to the municipality on behalf of affected residents.

The employees would then process the refunds and deposited the money to their nominated account. The total value of the loot amounts to R2.4 million.

The suspects, six of them women, will appear before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 28 August 201, facing charges of theft and fraud.

