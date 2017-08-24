6 escapees re arrested, manhunt underway

Police are still searching for awaiting trial prisoners who escaped while en route Johannesburg Correctional Service from the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

The prisoners escaped after a truck was ambushed at Pat Mbatha Road near South Gate train station by a group of men armed with rifles.

A truck door lock was broken before the prisoners escaped.

They were awaiting trial prisoners charged with various crimes including armed robbery, housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs. Police officers were not injured.

Police are also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects who ambushed the truck and the whereabouts of the prisoners to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 at all hours.

