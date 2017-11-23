6 arrested after home invasion, high speed chase, Bedfordview

Members of the Provincial task team are questioning six gang members suspected to be involved in house robberies at the Bedfordview policing area.

The suspects were arrested after they had attacked two women, a mother and her daughter at Kiloran Place. Police recovered a stolen VW Caddy, stolen goods and a firearm following a high speed chase along Van Buuren Road, Bedforview after 10:00 on 22 November 2017.

Police were following up information about these group of suspects and confronted them as they were driving in Van Buuren Road. The suspects’ vehicle drove away at a high speed and a chase ensued until their vehicle lost control.

They were rounded up and arrested. One of the suspect was injured and he is under police guard at the hospital. The suspects had allegedly confronted two women who were alone at the house. One victim was assaulted while the suspects were removing household goods including jewelry, television and other electrical goods. They loaded the goods into a Caddy.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Johannesburg Flying Squad recovered an AK47 and two pistols in a bag that was found abandoned in Linden policing area. It is suspected that the bag was thrown away by an unknown person while police were on routine patrol in the area.

Another two firearms were also recovered last night in Lenasia after police recovered a Mercededs Benz that was found abandoned after it had been hijacked at Robertsham.

These members who affected the arrests are part of deployments for the festive season operations to deal with criminal elements. Since the launch of the festive season operations earlier this month, police have recovered more than fifty firearms including handguns and rifles. Since Monday this week 13 firearms have been recovered and 14 suspects arrested for crimes including hijacking, house robbery, possession of suspected property and unlicensed firearms.

Further police investigation following the arrest of six suspects has lead them to a safe house suspected to be used as a hiding place in Kelvin. Police have seized five handguns, R5 rifle, three stolen vehicles and jewelry.

The suspects are part of a gang who may be linked to more house robberies especially in the upmarket suburbs.

Police will work around the clock to make sure that these gang members are exposed regarding all crimes they had committed.

